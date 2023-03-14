Board of TVS Motor Company approves allotment of NCDs for Rs 125 cr

JUST IN
At meeting held on 14 March 2023

The Board of TVS Motor Company at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved the allotment of 12,500 Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Floating rate, Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs. 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs. 125 crore, through private placement.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:44 IST

