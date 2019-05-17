JUST IN
City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 13.08% to Rs 984.55 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 15.11% to Rs 175.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 13.08% to Rs 984.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 870.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 682.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 592.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 10.72% to Rs 3767.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3402.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income984.55870.66 13 3767.173402.42 11 OPM %67.4667.88 -68.1265.54 - PBDT247.11208.13 19 924.85790.00 17 PBT247.11208.13 19 924.85790.00 17 NP175.11152.13 15 682.85592.00 15

