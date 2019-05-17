City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the March 2019 quarter

rise 13.08% to Rs 984.55 crore

Net profit of rose 15.11% to Rs 175.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 13.08% to Rs 984.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 870.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 682.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 592.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 10.72% to Rs 3767.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3402.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

984.55870.663767.173402.4267.4667.8868.1265.54247.11208.13924.85790.00247.11208.13924.85790.00175.11152.13682.85592.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)