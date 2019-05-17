Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 1294.51 crore

Net profit of rose 48.74% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 1294.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1152.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.83% to Rs 22.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 4514.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4074.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1294.511152.784514.834074.411.411.241.711.718.926.5139.3035.118.975.6935.1531.695.923.9822.6920.29

