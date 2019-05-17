Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 1294.51 croreNet profit of Compuage Infocom rose 48.74% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 1294.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1152.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.83% to Rs 22.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 4514.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4074.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1294.511152.78 12 4514.834074.41 11 OPM %1.411.24 -1.711.71 - PBDT8.926.51 37 39.3035.11 12 PBT8.975.69 58 35.1531.69 11 NP5.923.98 49 22.6920.29 12
