Arvind consolidated net profit declines 42.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 1859.39 crore

Net profit of declined 42.23% to Rs 66.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 115.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 1859.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1842.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.67% to Rs 228.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 315.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 7142.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6793.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1859.391842.847142.186793.669.889.539.899.92142.19198.16570.98630.2379.42137.33335.93407.8866.71115.47228.41315.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)