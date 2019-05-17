JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Arvind consolidated net profit declines 42.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 1859.39 crore

Net profit of Arvind declined 42.23% to Rs 66.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 115.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 1859.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1842.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.67% to Rs 228.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 315.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 7142.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6793.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1859.391842.84 1 7142.186793.66 5 OPM %9.889.53 -9.899.92 - PBDT142.19198.16 -28 570.98630.23 -9 PBT79.42137.33 -42 335.93407.88 -18 NP66.71115.47 -42 228.41315.81 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements