Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 169.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter
High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the December 2018 quarter
Wockhardt reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Kumbhat Financial Services reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.090.15 -40 0.460.47 -2 OPM %-544.44-46.67 --256.5244.68 - PBDT-0.49-0.07 -600 -1.180.21 PL PBT-0.49-0.07 -600 -1.180.21 PL NP-0.47-0.09 -422 -1.210.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU