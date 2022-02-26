Clariant Chemicals CFO quits

Clariant Chemicals on Friday announced that company's chief financial officer Ashish Agarwal tendered his resignation with effect from 20 April 2022.

The company said Ashish Agarwal resigned due to advancement of his career.

Clariant Chemicals (India) makes specialty chemicals. It operates in the business areas of care chemicals (BU industrial & consumer specialties and new business development), plastics & coatings (BU pigments), natural resources (BU functional minerals, BL mining services and BU additives) and catalysis (BU catalysts and biofuels & derivatives).

The company posted a 36.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.45 crore on a 9.8% rise in net sales to Rs 221.8 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Clariant Chemicals ended 0.73% higher at Rs 484.85 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)