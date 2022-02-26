Clariant Chemicals CFO quits

-
ALSO READ
Fineotex enters into a deep collaboration with Eurodye-CTC
Anupam Rasayan India bags order worth $95 mil. from crop protection firm
Anupam Rasayan receives LoI worth Rs 135 cr
Anupam Rasayan rises on LoI worth Rs 145 crore with European Multinational
Anupam Rasayan gains on LoI worth Rs 135 cr with Japanese multinational
-
Clariant Chemicals on Friday announced that company's chief financial officer Ashish Agarwal tendered his resignation with effect from 20 April 2022.
The company said Ashish Agarwal resigned due to advancement of his career.
Clariant Chemicals (India) makes specialty chemicals. It operates in the business areas of care chemicals (BU industrial & consumer specialties and new business development), plastics & coatings (BU pigments), natural resources (BU functional minerals, BL mining services and BU additives) and catalysis (BU catalysts and biofuels & derivatives).
The company posted a 36.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.45 crore on a 9.8% rise in net sales to Rs 221.8 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Clariant Chemicals ended 0.73% higher at Rs 484.85 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU