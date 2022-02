Yasho Inds buys land in Gujarat

The company has acquired a 42.14-acre land at Pakhajan Village in Bharuch, Gujarat for future expansion of the manufacturing plant.

Yasho Industries manufactures performance chemicals for rubber & latex, food & flavors, perfumery, lubricants and other specialty applications.

Net profit of Yasho Industries surged 128.93% to Rs 14.56 crore on 77.23% to Rs 163.81 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Yasho Industries surged 4.68% to Rs 1686.15 on the BSE.

