BASF hits record high after turnaround Q1 results

BASF India jumped 6.79% to Rs 3,620.5 after the chemical maker posted a net profit of Rs 197.28 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 31.18 crore reported in Q1 FY21.

Net sales surged 68.8% to Rs 3,009.55 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. On a sequential basis, net profit soared 253% while net sales increased 7.54% in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Meanwhile, BASF profit before tax surged by 66.6% to Rs 248.44 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 149 crore in Q4 FY21. BASF reported a pre tax loss of Rs 40.6 crore in Q1 FY21.

Shares of the chemical maker hit an all time high of Rs 3,795.45 in intraday today. The stock is up 185% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,270 on 12 August 2020. On the BSE, 64,284 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7,284 shares in the past two weeks.

BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)