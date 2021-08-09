Quick Heal Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

National Aluminium Company Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 August 2021.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd lost 16.83% to Rs 248.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56196 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd crashed 10.04% to Rs 84.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 47.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd corrected 9.97% to Rs 54.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41102 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd fell 8.58% to Rs 659.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83645 shares in the past one month.

