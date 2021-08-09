AstraZeneca Pharma skids after Q1 PAT slumps 45% to Rs 10 cr

AstraZeneca Pharma India slipped 1.07% to Rs 3,370 after the company's standalone net profit dropped 45.03% to Rs 10.24 crore on 9.38% decline in net sales to Rs 175.40 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Standalone profit before tax tumbled 48.82% to Rs 13.50 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 26.38 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 result was declared during market hours today, 9 August 2021.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. It has fixed 20 August 2021 as the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is a listed subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, UK. The company has an innovative portfolio in crucial areas of healthcare including cardiovascular, renal & metabolic diseases, oncology and respiratory.

