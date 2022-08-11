Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Consumer Products in focus

Coal India: Coal India's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 8834.22 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared with net profit of Rs 3174.15 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales rose to Rs 32497.98 crore from Rs 23293.65 crore.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors' total revenue from operations was Rs. 3,397 crores in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, up 72% as compared to Rs. 1,974 crores in the quarter ended 30 June 2021. Profit after tax was Rs. 611 crores as compared to a profit Rs. 237 crores during the same period last year.

Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG major's consolidated net profit grew 14.9% to Rs 276.51 crore on 10.58% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,326.83 in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Oil India: The company has reported 206% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) during Q1 FY23 at Rs.1,555.49 crore from Rs.507.94 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income increased by 96.36% to Rs.6,029.86 crore during Q1FY23 from Rs.3,070.78 crore in Q1 FY22.

IRCTC: The company's net profit jumped to Rs 245.52 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared with net profit of Rs 82.52 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 877 crore from Rs 257.94 crore.

PB Fintech: The company posted consolidated net loss of Rs 204.33 crore in Q1 FY23 from net loss of Rs 110.84 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income increased to Rs 552.66 crore from Rs 258.17 crore.

