InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Wilmar, Vodafone Idea to be watched

InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation posted net loss at Rs 1064.3 crore in Q1 FY23, lower than net loss of Rs 3174.2 crore in Q1FY22. Total income for the quarter ended June 2022 was Rs 13018.8 crore, an increase of 310.7% over the same period last year.

Adani Wilmar: Adani Wilmar's consolidated net profit rose 10% to Rs 194 crore on 30% jump in revenue to Rs 14784 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator posted net loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, higher than net loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,410.10 crore from Rs 10239.5 crore.

Redington (India): Redington (India) reported a 33% rise in net profit to Rs 315.8 crore on 25% growth in revenue to Rs 16828.3 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

AU Small Finance Bank: The board of directors of the bank approved the allotment of 500 Tier II Bonds of face value of Rs. one crore each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs. 500 crore at a coupon rate of 9.30% p.a. on a private placement basis.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SCHWING Stetter India Pvt Ltd, one of India's major construction equipment manufacturers. The collaboration with SCHWING Stetter is expected to broaden the Bank's MSME financing prospects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)