Coal India extends almost 9% gains in three days; hits 52-week high

Coal India jumped 3.67% to trade at Rs 168.05, extending gains for the third consecutive session.
Shares of Coal India soared 8.87% in three trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 154.35 hit on Monday, 20 September 2021.
In the past one year, the stock has risen 40.51% as compared with Sensex's 57.76% rise in the same period.
The scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 170 during intraday trade. It has risen 55.25% from its 52-week low of Rs 109.50 hit on 15 October 2020.
On a consolidated basis, the state-run coal major's net profit jumped 52.8% to Rs 3,174.14 crore on 37% increase in sales to Rs 23,293.65 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.
