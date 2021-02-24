Coal India Ltd Surges 2.99%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.71%

Coal India Ltd has added 7.02% over last one month compared to 19.4% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.23% rise in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd gained 2.99% today to trade at Rs 141. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.71% to quote at 13811.6. The index is up 19.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.83% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 2.01% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 51.83 % over last one year compared to the 23.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has added 7.02% over last one month compared to 19.4% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 75965 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 180.4 on 05 Mar 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 109.5 on 15 Oct 2020.

