Sun Pharma to launch range of Brivaracetam drug for epilepsy treatment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it will introduce the complete range of Brivaracetam dosage forms at an affordable price for epilepsy treatment in India.

Brivaracetam is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as an adjunctive therapy in treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 16 years of age and older with epilepsy.

Sun Pharma's brand, Brevipil (Brivaracetam) tablet 25 mg/50 mg/75 mg/100 mg was launched in the market on Day-1 post patent expiry of innovator product (21 February 2021). Brevipil oral solution (10 mg/ml) and injectable (10 mg/ml) will be available in the market over the next few weeks.

Brivaracetam belongs to the class of anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) which have a unique or different mechanism of action compared to the existing treatment options. It has fast onset of action and promising efficacy.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 87.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,918.11 crore on 9.2% rise in net sales to Rs 8,781.84 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

Shares of Sun Pharma were up 1.48% to Rs 604.55. It traded in the range of Rs 590 and Rs 608.20 so far during the day.

