Mazagon Dock announces signing of MoU with Mumbai Port Trust

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mumbai Port Trust (MbPt) to further the economic growth of the region and the country under the Maritime India Summit 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 February 2021. Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gained 3.53% at settle at Rs 215.40 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 242.4 on 11 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 164 on 13 October 2020.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), is engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients.

