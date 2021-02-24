Sanofi India rises after good Q4 outcome

Sanofi India gained 2.46% to Rs 8169 after the company reported a 26.4% jump in net profit to Rs 123 crore on a 12.8% decline in net sales to Rs 720.3 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019.

Profit before tax grew by 5.5% to Rs 170.2 crore in Q4 December 2020 from Rs 161.3 crore in Q4 December 2019. Current tax expense tumbled 35.5% year on year to Rs 46.7 crore in Q4 December 2020. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 23 February 2021.

Sanofi India follows calendar year for accounting. Sanofi posted a 15.3% rise in net profit to Rs 477.6 crore on 5.5% decline in net sales to Rs 2901.9 crore in year ended December 2020 over year ended December 2019.

Meanwhile, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 125 per equity share for the year ended 31 December 2020. It also recommended a special dividend of Rs 240 per equity share for the year ended 31 December 2020, after considering the closure of the slump sale transaction relating to Ankleshwar manufacturing facility. The final dividend and the special dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or after 4 May 2021.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.

