Coal India Q1 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 3,169 cr

On a consolidated basis, the state-run coal major's net profit jumped 52% to Rs 3,169.65 crore on 36.76% increase in sales to Rs 25,282 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Profit before tax jumped by 54.8% to Rs 4,335 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 2800 crore in Q1 FY21. The result was announced during market hours today, 10 August 2021.

Consolidated coal production (raw coal) rose by 2.43% to 123.98 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY22 as against 121.04 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY21. Offtake (raw coal) jumped by 32.8% to 160.44 MT in Q1 FY22 from 120.8 MT in Q1 FY21.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India were down 0.35% at Rs 142.80 on BSE.

