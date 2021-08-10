Jindal Poly Films Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cosmo Films Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd and Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2021.

Cosmo Films Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd and Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2021.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd crashed 12.15% to Rs 1002.3 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43176 shares in the past one month.

Cosmo Films Ltd lost 10.42% to Rs 1218.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18923 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 150.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Automotive Axles Ltd shed 8.88% to Rs 1308.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7256 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd dropped 8.60% to Rs 146.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)