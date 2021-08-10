Manappuram Finance Q1 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 437 cr

Manappuram Finance posted an 18.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 436.85 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,563 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

On a sequential basis, net profit fell 6.7% while revenue from operations declined 3.6% in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. Profit before tax fell 5.8% on a sequential basis but rose 19% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 586 crore in Q1 FY22.

Meanwhile, the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share and fixed 23 August 2021 as record date.

Manappuram Finance is a gold loans offering non-banking financial company, engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments.

Shares of the NBFC declined 3.86% to Rs 193.20 on BSE.

