CAMS Q1 PAT rises 59% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) posted a 59% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.24 crore on 35.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 201.17 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased by 5.1% while revenue from operations grew by 0.7% in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Profit before tax grew 5.1% on a sequential basis and 64% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 84.99 crore in Q1 FY22.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share. The record date for the dividend is 30 August 2021.

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience.

Shares of CAMS were trading 1.15% lower at Rs 3,209.7 on BSE.

