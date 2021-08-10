CAMS Q1 PAT rises 59% YoY to Rs 63 cr

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter
CAMS launches edge 360 mobile app for MF distributors and advisors
MCX announces tieup with NSE, India INX, NSDL, CDSL
CAMS update on proposed RTA inter-operable Platform for MF transactions / service requests
Computer Age Management Services allots 34,482 equity shares under ESOS
-
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) posted a 59% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.24 crore on 35.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 201.17 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.On a sequential basis, net profit increased by 5.1% while revenue from operations grew by 0.7% in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Profit before tax grew 5.1% on a sequential basis and 64% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 84.99 crore in Q1 FY22.
Meanwhile, the board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share. The record date for the dividend is 30 August 2021.
CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience.
Shares of CAMS were trading 1.15% lower at Rs 3,209.7 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU