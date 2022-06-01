Coal India rises after coal offtake climbs 11% YoY in May

Coal India gained 1.58% to Rs 196.10 after the state-run coal major's offtake stood at 61.2 million tonnes (MT) in May 2022, growing 11.3% compared with 55 MT recorded in the same month last year.The company's coal production jumped 30% to 54.7 million tonnes (MT) in May 2022 from 42.1 MT in May 2021.
On a sequential basis, the coal production rose 2.24% while offtake increased 6.43% in May 2022 as compared to April 2022.
CIL's production increased sharply to 108.2 MTs, till May'22 of the ongoing fiscal year, against 84 MTs for comparable period in FY'21.
"Admittedly, sustaining the level of growth witnessed so far throughout the year is difficult but we will be monitoring the progress month by month to augment the output," said a senior official of the company.
On a consolidated basis, the PSU coal major's net profit jumped 45.9% to Rs 6,692.94 crore on 22.6% increase in net sales to Rs 30,046.25 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 66.13% stake while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 11% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU