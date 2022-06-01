Maruti Suzuki sells 1.61 lakh vehicles in May'22

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 161,413 units in May 2022, which is significantly higher as compared with 46,555 units sold in May 2021.

The company sold 134,222 vehicles in the domestic market in May 2022. Domestic sales in the same period last year was 35,293 units.

Total export sales in May 2022 was 27,191 units as against 11,262 units in May 2021.

Maruti Suzuki said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly on domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

"The sales figures of May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations of the Company in May 2021 were significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions," the auto maker said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The automaker reported 57.7% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,838.9 crore on a 11.1% rise in net sales to Rs 25,514 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip was trading 0.67% lower at Rs 7,916.70 on the BSE.

