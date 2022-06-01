Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 60.78 points or 1.71% at 3497.31 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (down 6.05%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 4.21%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.85%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.8%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.21%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.06%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.79%), and BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.29%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 4.03%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.99%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 282.04 or 0.51% at 55284.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.9 points or 0.62% at 16481.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 89.76 points or 0.34% at 26460.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.37 points or 0.02% at 8167.51.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

