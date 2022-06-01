Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 58.67 points or 1.79% at 3219.59 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 6.52%), DLF Ltd (down 3.1%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.97%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.9%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.4%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.92%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.76%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.53%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.82%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 282.04 or 0.51% at 55284.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.9 points or 0.62% at 16481.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 89.76 points or 0.34% at 26460.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.37 points or 0.02% at 8167.51.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

