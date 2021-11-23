Syngene International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Heritage Foods Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 November 2021.

Heritage Foods Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 November 2021.

Syngene International Ltd lost 3.87% to Rs 584.8 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 55119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72301 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd crashed 3.02% to Rs 459.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26889 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd tumbled 2.84% to Rs 574.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29085 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd dropped 2.54% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd slipped 2.44% to Rs 982.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)