Starlineps Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambition Mica Ltd, Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd and ANG Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 November 2021.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd lost 8.10% to Rs 53.3 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9164 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd crashed 5.39% to Rs 3.86. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4934 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 14.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6941 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 761.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2643 shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 496.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29656 shares in the past one month.

