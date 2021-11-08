Coforge Ltd in demand

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5242.5, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124.99% in last one year as compared to a 44.63% gain in NIFTY and a 64.1% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5242.5, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 18022.1. The Sensex is at 60372.11, up 0.51%. Coforge Ltd has dropped around 2.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35334.25, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 80.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

