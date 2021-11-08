Infosys Ltd up for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1737.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.89% in last one year as compared to a 44.63% jump in NIFTY and a 64.1% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1737.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 18022.1. The Sensex is at 60372.11, up 0.51%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 2.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35334.25, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1735.9, up 1.58% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

