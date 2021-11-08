NMDC Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.5, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.88% in last one year as compared to a 44.63% gain in NIFTY and a 124.98% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.5, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 18022.1. The Sensex is at 60372.11, up 0.51%. NMDC Ltd has dropped around 5.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5697.95, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.55, up 1.15% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

