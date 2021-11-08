Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 8.06%

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1653.45, up 8.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.37% in last one year as compared to a 44.63% gain in NIFTY and a 45.56% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1653.45, up 8.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 18022.1. The Sensex is at 60372.11, up 0.51%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 7.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18994.2, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1655.95, up 7.85% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 29.37% in last one year as compared to a 44.63% gain in NIFTY and a 45.56% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 15.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

