Coforge partners with North American freight carrier - Estes Express Lines

Coforge announced a partnership with Estes Express Lines (Estes), the largest privately held freight carrier in North America. With this partnership, Coforge will bring agile, next-generation solutions to the transportation & logistics industry.

The go-to-market launch will initially focus on a platform-powered application specifically created to address multi-dimension pricing plans required to generate the optimal freight rates for shippers and brokers who depend on carriers like Estes to move freight of all kinds around the world.

The Coforge Freight Pricing & Rating (PRISM) application is a platform-based solution that will be offered to carriers in North America and Europe. PRISM was designed and developed with a few key tenets: industry standard-based, configurable / template-based constructs, designed for business analysts to make changes easily, and architected to add new pricing schemes, such as dimension-based pricing, as market adoption occurs. This transformative approach gives carriers the ability to focus pricing analysts and strategy teams on those critical activities, creates an expansive offering of pricing plans, and provides nimbleness to address market shifts swiftly by any dimension such as region, freight class, customer categories, handling, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)