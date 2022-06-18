Rites inaugurates first office in Guwahati, Assam

-
Located opposite the Secretariat, in the heart of the city, the new office is spread across 5,500 square feet.
RITES' ongoing projects across the North-East include Institutional Buildings for NIT-Meghalaya, and IIM-Shillong as well as building works for Oil India at Duliajan, Assam. Additionally, RITES recently signed an MoU with the Government of Mizoram for infrastructure works.
