Rites inaugurates first office in Guwahati, Assam

Rites inaugurated its first office in Guwahati, Assam.

Located opposite the Secretariat, in the heart of the city, the new office is spread across 5,500 square feet.

RITES' ongoing projects across the North-East include Institutional Buildings for NIT-Meghalaya, and IIM-Shillong as well as building works for Oil India at Duliajan, Assam. Additionally, RITES recently signed an MoU with the Government of Mizoram for infrastructure works.

