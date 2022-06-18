IDFC First Bank allots 7.94 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 7,94,474 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of Stock Options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 62,18,29,19,580/- comprising of 621,82,91,958 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 62,19,08,64,320/- comprising of 621,90,86,432 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

