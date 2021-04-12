Welspun Corp allots 65,000 equity shares under ESOP

Welspun Corp has allotted 65,000 equity shares of Rs. 5 each fully paid-up upon exercise of Employee Stock Option.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respect with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Post this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs.1,304,421,975/- divided in to 260,884,395 equity shares of Rs. 5 each to Rs.1,304,746,975/- divided in to 260,949,395 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.

