Coforge wins Duck Creek Technologies 2022 Innovation Award

For OnDemand Enablement Tooling for reference data remediation

Coforge announced that the company was named a 2022 Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling for reference data remediation.

Coforge has earned this recognition from Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) industry, by being awarded a 2022 Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling. Coforge has demonstrated innovative concepts that should be helpful in reducing the effort, time, and cost to move into Duck Creek OnDemand. Coforge' s award-winning solutions will be on display at Formation '23, Duck Creek's annual user conference May 8-10 in Orlando, Florida.

Coforge enabled a cloud-based data remediation process, which entails analysing the data and making necessary corrections to guarantee accuracy and completeness. This process enables insurance carriers to make more informed decisions and provide efficient customer service.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)