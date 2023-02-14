360 ONE WAM allots 23,370 equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM has allotted 23,370 equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each, to the employees, upon exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Options Scheme(s) of the Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,79,89,372/- comprising of 8,89,94,686 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 17,80,36,112/- comprising of 8,90,18,056 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

