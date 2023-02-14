JUST IN
LTI Mindtree allots 4,603 equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

LTI Mindtree has allotted 4,603 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company, consequent upon exercise of stock options granted under the 'LTIMindtree Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015' of the Company.

These equity shares shall rank pari-passu with t he existing equity shares of t he Company in all respects.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 18:46 IST

