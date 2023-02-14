TCS recognized as a Leader in Risk and Compliance in BFS

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Risk and Compliance in BFS IT Services.

Of the 26 leading IT service providers assessed in the report, TCS was placed highest for its vision, capability, and market impact. The report calls TCS a leader among peers in ESG with a dedicated COE, forward-looking vision, thought leadership and GTM strategy, and 14 sustainability services with proven client success. Cited as key strengths are TCS' end-to-end risk and compliance IT services across domains such as financial risk management, financial crime compliance, non-financial risk management and emerging risk themes. It further mentions that TCS has made holistic investments with the right mix of in-house intellectual property/ frameworks/ tools and alliances with RegTechs, fintechs and data platforms.

The report states that TCS has created a differentiation in the market with innovative engagement models such as partnering and co-innovating with clients, flexible delivery, and commercial models. It highlights that TCS has demonstrated success in delivering large complex solutions for BFS clients across ESG, sustainability, financial crimes management, governance, and regulatory compliance.

