Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Of Rs 1.24 per shareAnzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13 February 2023, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 1.24 per equity Share (i.e. 1.24%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
