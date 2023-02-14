JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex, Nifty end with strong gains as broader market underperforms
Business Standard

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Capital Market 

Of Rs 1.24 per share

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13 February 2023, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 1.24 per equity Share (i.e. 1.24%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU