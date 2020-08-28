Commercial Syn Bags standalone net profit declines 6.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 35.02 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 6.11% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.35.0240.8212.9413.233.984.882.383.222.152.29

