Master Trust standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.91% to Rs 2.38 croreNet profit of Master Trust rose 230.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.91% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.381.62 47 OPM %62.1880.86 -PBDT0.400.14 186 PBT0.390.13 200 NP0.330.10 230
