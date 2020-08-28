JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Honda India Power Products announces change in directorate
Business Standard

Master Trust standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 46.91% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 230.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.91% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.381.62 47 OPM %62.1880.86 -PBDT0.400.14 186 PBT0.390.13 200 NP0.330.10 230

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU