CONCOR spurts after robust Q4 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Container Corporation of India Q3 PAT soars 22% YoY to Rs 283 cr
CONCOR throughput rises to 1.06 mn TEUs in Q4 FY22
Logistics companies in demand following Budget announcement on setting up of new cargo terminals
Indices at day's high; Nifty nears 17,600 mark
Barometers trade with significant cuts; most Asian shares in red
-
Container Corporation Of India (CONCOR) advanced 1.41% to Rs 614.55 after the PSU company reported a sharply higher consolidated net profit of Rs 257.56 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 25.64 crore posted in Q4 FY21.Consolidated net sales rose 5.2% to Rs 2,057.56 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,956.69 crore reported in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax soared 744.9% to Rs 332.28 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 39.33 crore registered during the same period last year.
Finance costs increased by 63.05% to Rs 13.99 crore while depreciation & amortization expenses shed 1.09% to Rs 130.92 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
On full year basis, the company recorded 108.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,055.12 crore on a 19.1% rise in net sales to Rs 7,652.73 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.
As of 31 March 2022, Government of India held 54.8% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU