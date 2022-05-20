CONCOR spurts after robust Q4 outcome

Container Corporation Of India (CONCOR) advanced 1.41% to Rs 614.55 after the PSU company reported a sharply higher consolidated net profit of Rs 257.56 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 25.64 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Consolidated net sales rose 5.2% to Rs 2,057.56 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,956.69 crore reported in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax soared 744.9% to Rs 332.28 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 39.33 crore registered during the same period last year.

Finance costs increased by 63.05% to Rs 13.99 crore while depreciation & amortization expenses shed 1.09% to Rs 130.92 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

On full year basis, the company recorded 108.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,055.12 crore on a 19.1% rise in net sales to Rs 7,652.73 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.

As of 31 March 2022, Government of India held 54.8% stake in the company.

