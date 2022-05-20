HPCL Q4 PAT tumbles 41% YoY to Rs 1,795 cr

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported a 40.5% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 1,795.26 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 3,017.96 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Net sales surged 30.4% to Rs 97,226.51 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 74,544.62 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax declined by 43.8% to Rs 2,284.95 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 4,068.51 crore recorded in the same period last year. The company reported a 36% jump in total expenditure to Rs 95,474.11 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Crude throughput rose 6.83% to 4.69 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q4 FY22 from 4.39 MMT in Q4 FY21. The company achieved domestic sales of 10.26 MMT higher than 9.83 MMT registered in Q4 FY21.

The operating margin declined to 0.96% in Q4 FY22 from 4.38% in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, the company's debt to equity ratio stood at 1.12 times as of 31 March 2022 from 1.11 times as of 31 March 2021.

On full year basis, the company recorded 40.1% decline in net profit to Rs 6,382.63 crore despite of a 50.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 348,427.78 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022 over the year ended 31 March 2021.

Meanwhile, Average Gross Refining Margin improved 86% to $7.19 per bbl during the year ended 31 March 2022 from $3.86 per bbl posted in the last year.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 14 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

HPCL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. As on 31 March 2022, ONGC held 54.90% in HPCL.

Shares of HPCL were trading 1.17% higher to Rs 241.5 on the BSE.

