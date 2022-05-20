HAL soars on receiving Type Certification for 'Hindustan 228-201' aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) jumped 4.63% to Rs 1763 after the company received 'Type Certification of first Indigenous Light Transport civil passenger aircraft Hindustan 228-001' from the DGCA.

Hindustan 228-201 aircraft is the first Type Certified fixed wing aircraft in India complying with latest FAR 23 certification requirement. The scrip extended gains for fifth consecutive sessions. The stock has gained 16.76% in five sessions.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in company.

The company reported 90.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,105.17 crore on 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 11,561.13 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

