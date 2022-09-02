Confidence Petroleum soars on preferential share issue proposal

Confidence Petroleum India jumped 4.56% to Rs 70 after the company said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 06 September 2022, to consider a proposal of fund raising through issue of shares /share warrants on the basis of preferential allotment.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Confidence Petroleum India is engaged in LPG cylinder manufacturing, LPG bottling & blending, and running auto LPG dispensing stations.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 20.21% to Rs 14.21 crore despite a 60.30% jump in sales to Rs 355.31 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

