Eicher Motors motorcycle sales jumps 53% YoY in August

Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales soared 53% to 70,112 units in August 2022 as against 45,860 units sold in the same period last year.

While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity upto 350cc surged 61% year on year to 62,236 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc rose 8% to 7,876 units in August 2022 over August 2021.

Motorcycles sales in the international business grew 6% to 7,220 units in August 2022 from 6,790 units sold in August 2021.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 157.81% to Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 237 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 3,397 crore, up 72% as compared to Rs 1,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2021-22. EBITDA was Rs 831 crore as compared to Rs 363 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Shares of Eicher Motors were up 1.53% to close at Rs 3410.65 on the BSE.

