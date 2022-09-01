Savita Oil Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

S.M. Gold Ltd, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Max India Ltd and Magnum Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2022.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd lost 77.68% to Rs 386.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 97883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7936 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 45.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd crashed 6.25% to Rs 900. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 703 shares in the past one month.

Max India Ltd corrected 5.32% to Rs 85.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24424 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd shed 5.20% to Rs 14.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39888 shares in the past one month.

