Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 103.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 0.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 58.37% in the March 2020 quarter
Dhanvarsha Finvest consolidated net profit declines 82.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 54.34% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 4.16 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.163.39 23 5.084.46 14 OPM %96.39-30.38 -88.78-27.80 - PBDT4.50-0.84 LP 7.932.34 239 PBT4.49-0.85 LP 7.912.31 242 NP2.23-9.48 LP 5.62-6.56 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU