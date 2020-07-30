JUST IN
Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 125.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 350.11 crore

Net loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 125.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 350.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 97.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 49.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.86% to Rs 1121.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1166.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales350.11299.25 17 1121.431166.51 -4 OPM %20.5210.79 -17.0310.98 - PBDT26.5338.27 -31 117.1387.55 34 PBT2.6435.74 -93 44.2678.56 -44 NP-125.3820.27 PL -97.2249.01 PL

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 07:50 IST

